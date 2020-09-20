Actor Payal Ghosh, who recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct back in the year 2014-15, received support from actor Kangana Ranaut and also shared her struggles in Bollywood. Now, Payal thanked Kangana for her support and expressed her gratitude towards her. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Thank you so much for your support @KanganaTeam . This was high time and your support means a lot. We are women and we can together bring all of them down.” Also Read - Mahie Gil Reacts to Payal Ghosh's Claims Against Anurag Kashyap, Says 'Anurag Can Never Speak Like This'

Earlier, Kangana tweeted, “Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous.Phantomwas full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me.”

She also wrote, “I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh.”

She continued, “Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap.”

“What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you”, she added.

Talking about MeToo in Bollywood, she wrote, “#MeToo has been a big failure in Bullywood, because most rapists and harassers were liberals only so they killed the movement, for sure #PayalGhosh will be humiliated and silenced like all other victims but my heart goes out to her. We deserve a better society #AnuragKashyap.”

On Saturday, Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet. “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!,” tweeted Payal.

However, Anurag Kashyap has denied all sexual assault allegations levelled against him by actress Payal Ghosh, saying the charges are baseless.