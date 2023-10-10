Home

Entertainment

Mia Khalifa Fired Over Her ‘Horrendous’ Tweet About Israel-Palestine Conflict

Mia Khalifa Fired Over Her ‘Horrendous’ Tweet About Israel-Palestine Conflict

Mia Khalifa came under the radar for her inconsiderate viewpoint on the continuing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Mia Khalifa Fired Over Her 'Horrendous' Tweet About Israel-Palestine Conflict

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has blatantly expressed her support for Palestine as the Israel-Palestine issue heats up following a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas. The Lebanese-American star tweeted, “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal(sic).” She received a lot of attention after making a recent pro-Palestinian comment that ignited debate and generated a lot of negative feedback on social media.

Trending Now

Mia Khalifa’s Pro-Palestine Remark :

You may like to read

Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Candian broadcaster Todd Shapiro referred to the tweet as ‘horrendous’ and stated that Khalifa should consider herself fired right away shortly after it went viral. She was advised to ‘evolve and become a better human being’ by the podcaster.

Todd Shapiro Slams Mia Khalifa:

This is such a horrendous tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can… https://t.co/ez4BEtNzj4 — Todd Shapiro (@iamToddyTickles) October 8, 2023

Mia Khalifa made another backlashing statement and wrote, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time.”

Mia Khalifa’s Viral Tweet:

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Mia Khalifa Clears The Air About Her Pro-Palestine Remark

After receiving harsh criticism for her remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Mia Khalifa made it clear that her comments were not intended to incite violence in any way, shape, or form. She also said that she referred to Palestinian people as freedom fighters since that is what they are. The tweet read, “I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that’s what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day (sic).”

Mia Khalifa Issues Clarification:

I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence, I specifically said freedom fighters because that’s what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day https://t.co/U9mLwzqnnT — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 9, 2023

In the bloodiest Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation in decades, the Hamas organization launched a huge rocket bombardment and a ground, air, and sea attack, causing Israel to retaliate with heavy airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of over 200 Israelis and 232 Palestinians. The world community is intently monitoring the conflict’s progress as it doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

To save more deaths and devastation, world leaders and groups have urged for an urgent ceasefire in response to the region’s rising violence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES