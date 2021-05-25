Pakistan: Former adult star Mia Khalifa is agitated after Pakistan banned her TikTok account without any reasoning. She was informed about the same from a Twitter user after which she expressed her shock and dismay over the news. Mia mentioned that she was given no intimation before the action was taken by the Pakistani authorities and no reason has been revealed behind their decision. Also Read - Facebook, Twitter to Cease Operating in India From Tomorrow? Check Company's Official Statement

As reported by Al Jazeera, Pakistan has banned and unbanned TikTok twice. The last ban was lifted in April this year after TikTok offered to ‘moderate uploads’. The platform was banned for spreading ‘immoral and unethical’ content in the past. However, the reason behind banning Mia Khalifa‘s account this time is unknown. She tweeted about the same and wrote, “Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism (sic)” Also Read - Viral Video: Donkey Showers Love And Hugs Little Girl Who Raised It | WATCH

Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my tiktok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my tiktoks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism 💕 Also Read - BTS' Butter Becomes Fastest Music Video To Cross 200 Million Views, Beats Dynamite — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 22, 2021

Mia enjoyed popularity among 2.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok. She has been one of the most vocal international celebs on the internet in recent times who have tweeted her views on topics ranging from Farmers’ protests in India to the ongoing #FreePalestine movement. She recently tweeted after Israel attacked the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Her tweet read, “You’re right, I’m privileged to sleep safely in my bed tonight. But I vividly remember living through sirens, air strikes, ground shaking, walls rattling in hideout basements, and destruction in Beirut due to unrest. I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say “pray for Lebanon (sic).”

You’re right, I’m privileged to sleep safely in my bed tonight. But I vividly remember living through sirens, air strikes, ground shaking, walls rattling in hideout basements, and destruction in Beirut due to unrest. I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say “pray for Lebanon.” https://t.co/Yj7PQ4xzfe — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 12, 2021

Earlier this year, when the government had banned the use of the internet in parts of Delhi during the Farmers’ protest, Mia tweeted: “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest (sic)”

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

The actor enjoys around 8 lakh followers on YouTube and 3.7 million followers on Twitter.