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Michael Box Office Collection Day 7: The King of Pops biopic maintains its momentum despite new releases, ends its first week with Rs...

Michael Box Office Collection Day 7: The King of Pop’s biopic maintains its momentum despite new releases, ends its first week with Rs…

The biographical drama based on the OG Popfather Michael Jackson shows stable performance at the ticket window as it completes its first week with consistent collections.

Michael movie still (PC: IMDb)

The biographical drama based on the “PopFather” Michael Jackson continues to draw steady footfall in India as it completes one week in theatres. Despite facing strong competition from multiple new releases, the film has managed to stay consistent at the box office. Audiences across cities are still showing interest in the story of the global music icon, which has helped the film maintain a stable run. With a mix of nostalgia music and performance, the film has found its space among viewers and ended its first week with a respectable total.

How much did Michael earn in its first week?

According to data shared by Sacnilk, the King of Pop’s biopic collected Rs 2.50 crore on day 7, which is a 4.2 percent growth from the previous day’s total of Rs 2.40 crore. The film ran across 2132 shows on Thursday. With this, the total India net collection has reached Rs 26.05 crore while the gross collection stands at Rs 31.19 crore. The steady growth towards the end of the week indicates that audience interest has not faded completely.

Also read: Michael Box Office Collection Worldwide: Michael Jackson’s film beats Dhurandhar 2’s lifetime collection – Check detailed report

How did the film perform throughout the week?

The film opened with a decent start and saw a strong jump over the first weekend. It collected Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.85 crore on Sunday, which pushed the overall numbers higher. Like most films, it experienced a drop on Monday with Rs 2.25 crore but remained stable through the weekdays. Despite stiff competition with Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, Kara and KD The Devil, the film has managed to hold its ground and the craze among fans shows that it was worth the wait to witness the legacy of the legend.

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Michael Box Office Summary (Day-wise)

Day 0 Rs 1.70 crore 1006 shows 13.0 percent occupancy

Day 1 Rs 3.70 crore 3029 shows 7.0 percent occupancy

Day 2 Rs 5.25 crore 3190 shows 19.0 percent occupancy

Day 3 Rs 5.85 crore 3201 shows 21.0 percent occupancy

Day 4 Rs 2.25 crore 2744 shows 11.0 percent occupancy

Day 5 Rs 2.40 crore 2783 shows 13.0 percent occupancy

Day 6 Rs 2.40 crore 2722 shows 11.0 percent occupancy

Day 7 Rs 2.50 crore 2132 shows 11.0 percent occupancy

Also read: Michael Box Office Collection Day 3: King of Pop’s biopic continues its steady run against Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, earns Rs…

What is the story of Michael?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua the film features Jaafar Jackson in the lead role portraying his uncle Michael Jackson. The story traces the journey of the pop icon from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his global tours including the Bad Tour, Pepsi Tour and Victory Tour. The film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo and others.

What lies ahead for Michael at the box office?

The film now faces new competition from upcoming releases like Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2. It will be interesting to see if it can maintain its hold in the coming days. Actor Anupam Kher also praised the film and Jaafar’s performance calling it one of the finest he has seen. Positive word of mouth may help the film sustain its run further.

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