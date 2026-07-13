Michael box office collection: King of Pop’s biopic creates history, crosses 1 billion mark after surpassing…

Michael, the biopic based on the life of Michael Jackson, has reached a major worldwide box office milestone. The film's record-breaking performance has also secured a historic achievement, making it one of biggest Hollywood successes of the year.

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King of Pop, Michael Jackson's biopic creates history (PC: IMDb)

Michael, the biopic based on the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has achieved a historic milestone at the worldwide box office. After a successful theatrical run spanning 12 weekends, the film has crossed the $1 billion (around Rs 8,600 crore) mark globally, becoming the first movie in Lionsgate’s history to reach this feat. The musical drama has drawn audiences from across the world and continues to perform strongly in several international markets, proving the lasting global appeal of Michael Jackson’s music and legacy.

Michael becomes Lionsgate’s first $1 billion film

The worldwide success of Michael has created history for Lionsgate. The film has officially become the studio’s highest-grossing release ever, beating the previous record held by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which earned $865.2 million (around Rs 7,440 crore) during its theatrical run.

The achievement also makes Michael only the second Hollywood film of 2026 to enter the prestigious billion-dollar club after Super Mario Galaxy. Reaching this milestone after 12 weekends in cinemas highlights the film’s consistent performance rather than relying only on a strong opening weekend.

Strong domestic and international collections of Michael

The biographical drama has earned $371.8 million (around Rs 3,200 crore) in North America, while overseas markets have contributed $629.8 million (around Rs 5,420 crore). One of the biggest contributors to the milestone has been Japan, where Michael Jackson continues to enjoy immense popularity. Released there by Kino, the film has collected $35.75 million (around Rs 307 crore). The movie is also continuing its theatrical run in Russia, adding to its impressive worldwide total.

Director Antoine Fuqua reacts to the historic success

Director Antoine Fuqua described the achievement as a deeply emotional moment for the entire team behind the film. He said reaching the $1 billion milestone reflects the dedication of the producers, cast, crew and everyone involved in bringing Michael Jackson’s story to audiences around the world. Fuqua also thanked moviegoers across different countries for embracing the film and helping create a memorable chapter in cinema history.

Several career records created by King of Pop’s biopic

The film’s remarkable box office journey has resulted in multiple career milestones for the people behind the project. Producer Graham King has now surpassed the worldwide earnings of his previous blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody, which collected $911 million (around Rs 7,835 crore) globally. Michael has become his biggest production and highest-grossing musical biopic to date.

The film has also overtaken Sir Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, which finished its theatrical run with $975.8 million (around Rs 8,390 crore), making Michael the highest-grossing biographical film ever at the global box office.

Star cast of Michael

The film marks the feature film debut of Jaafar Jackson, who portrays his uncle Michael Jackson. The cast also includes Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, Laura Harrier, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo in important roles. The film has been directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan.