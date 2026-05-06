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Michael Jackson achieves historic milestone, rules charts again as King of Pops biopic scores blockbuster success

Michael Jackson achieves historic milestone, rules charts again as King of Pop’s biopic scores blockbuster success

Michael Jackson, the Pop Father, who passed away in 2009, sees his legacy rise again as his music returns to global charts, fueled by renewed interest following the success of his biopic.

Michael Jackson tops charts (PC: Twitter)

The influence of Pop Father, Michael Jackson, continues to echo across generations as the King of Pop achieves a remarkable comeback on global music charts years after his passing in 2009. His timeless songs have found new life among listeners worldwide, with streaming numbers rising sharply. This renewed surge has been driven by a mix of nostalgia, curiosity and cinematic storytelling that has introduced his legacy to a younger audience. The sudden spike in popularity has once again proven that his music remains relevant, powerful and deeply connected to fans across the globe even after nearly two decades.

How did Michael Jackson return to the top of global charts?

The resurgence of Michael Jackson’s music comes after the release of his biopic Michael which reignited global interest in his life and career. Popular iconic tracks like Beat It, Billie Jean, Bad and Thriller have climbed streaming charts worldwide. Data from analytics agency Kworb placed him at number one in the Global Digital Artist Ranking for May 2026, with 11157 points, showing a clear lead over current artists.

Which artists did the legend surpass in rankings?

Michael Jackson outperformed several major global stars in the latest rankings. Justin Bieber secured the second spot while BTS followed in third place. He also ranked higher than Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, who took the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. His lead over Bieber was especially notable with a gap of nearly 5000 points.

Also read: When Michael Jackson stopped time, 2-minute pause that made super bowl iconic

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Where did his music dominate the most?

The Pop Father’s music performed strongly across multiple streaming platforms. He topped charts on Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Shazam and Deezer while remaining close behind Bieber on Spotify. What makes this achievement unique is that his success is driven by decades old tracks rather than new releases which is rare in the streaming era.

Also read: Michael Box Office Collection Day 7: The King of Pop’s biopic maintains its momentum despite new releases, ends its first week with Rs…

What makes the biopic Michael a blockbuster success?

The biopic Michael has played a major role in this revival. Starring King of Pop’s nephew and the new sensation, Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson the film also features Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller in key roles.

The film recorded the biggest worldwide opening weekend for any biopic earning 217.4 million dollars. It surpassed previous hits like Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer. Within two weeks it crossed 435 million dollars globally including 97 million dollars in domestic collections.

Why is this achievement considered historic?

Streaming charts are usually dominated by new music releases yet Michael Jackson’s decades old catalogue has managed to outperform current chart leaders. This rare achievement highlights the lasting cultural impact of his work and reinforces his position as one of the most influential artists in music history.

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