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Michael Jackson Movie: Why King of Pops biopics 34% Rotten Tomatoes rating is sparking debate online?

Michael Jackson Movie: Why King of Pop’s biopic’s 34% Rotten Tomatoes rating is sparking debate online?

A new biographical film on one of music’s biggest legends has ignited conversations across social media, as viewers question whether critical reviews truly reflect audience sentiment and the artist’s cultural impact or it is something else.

King of Pop's biopic

Massive buzz surrounds the upcoming biographical drama Michael as release week approaches with high expectations from fans worldwide. The film features Jaafar Jackson stepping into the role of his uncle Michael Jackson, bringing the story of the global music icon to the big screen. Anticipation remains strong due to the scale legacy and emotional connection attached to the subject. However, the unexpected critical response has shifted the conversation online as discussions now focus on ratings reception and overall portrayal rather than just film excitement.

What is the reason behind the low Rotten Tomatoes score?

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, best known for Denzel Washington‘s Training Day, holds a 34 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on critic reviews. Many reviewers highlighted the absence of controversial aspects of the singer’s life, which they expected to see explored. This focus created mixed response where storytelling performance and cinematic elements took backseat in several critiques.

Why are fans calling out critics online?

Fans across social platforms have strongly reacted against ratings. Many believe reviews show bias and do not reflect overall film experience. Users pointed out that critics are focusing on allegations instead of judging narrative craft and performance. Taj Jackson also responded, saying the audience should form their own opinion after watching the film, which intensified the debate further.

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Can box office performance override negative reviews?

Despite criticism film is expected to deliver massive opening numbers. Early tracking suggests United States opening could reach between Rs 710 crore and Rs 875 crore surpassing previous biopic records like Oppenheimer. Worldwide figures are projected to cross Rs 1250 crore indicating strong pull of artist’s global fanbase.

How is film performing in India advance booking?

India market has shown promising early response. Paid preview bookings for April 23 stand at around Rs 82.54 lakh with over 25000 tickets sold across 682 shows. Film will release widely on April 24 across 337 theatres in 80 cities. Current occupancy sits at 15.5 percent with fast filling shows in cities such as Hyderabad Bengaluru and Pune.

What makes this biopic highly anticipated?

Film aims to present journey of one of biggest music icons through personal and professional lens. Casting choice adds authenticity while direction focuses on capturing rise to fame struggles and achievements. Strong emotional connect with audience ensures continued interest regardless of early reviews.

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