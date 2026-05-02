Home

Entertainment

Michael Jacksons nephew, Taj Jackson, hits back at reports of family planning "Thriller Tour" after biopic release, Leave my family...

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, hits back at reports of family planning “Thriller Tour” after biopic release, ‘Leave my family…’

Taj Jackson responds firmly to circulating rumours involving Michael Jackson’s legacy while addressing public speculation and urging respect for the family’s privacy.

Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson (PC: Twitter)

Rumours surrounding the Jackson family have once again taken over social media after reports suggested that they were planning a “Thriller Tour” following the release of the new biopic Michael. The film, which was released on April 24, has already created discussion online with mixed reactions from audiences. While some viewers appreciated Jaafar Jackson’s performance, others felt the film sparked debate over how King of Pop Michael Jackson’s legacy is being portrayed. Amid this ongoing buzz a media report claimed that the family could be looking to expand commercial projects after the film’s reported strong opening numbers. This quickly led to strong backlash from within the family.

What sparked the controversy around the Thriller Tour claim?

A report suggested that after the biopic’s reported earnings of around ($217 million) Rs 1800 crore, the Jackson family might be planning a global “Thriller Tour” inspired by PopFather’s iconic legacy. The claim immediately spread online and triggered criticism from fans and family members. Many questioned the credibility of such reports, especially as no official announcement had been made by the family or estate. The speculation added fuel to ongoing debates around how the late pop icon’s name is being used in media narratives.

How did Taj Jackson respond to the viral report?

Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson strongly reacted to the claims and called out the media outlet behind the report. Taking to X he wrote “Leave my family alone with your lies and clickbait articles. You and your fake sources.” He further criticised the credibility of unnamed sources mentioned in the report and expressed frustration over repeated misinformation. Taj also referred to past controversies and defended his family’s privacy urging media platforms to avoid spreading unverified stories.

See Taj Jackson’s post here

Do I have to drag you again, @nypost. Leave my family alone with your lies and click bait articles. You and your fake sources. A “family source”.. blah blah blah. Stacy Brown, you have no credibility, never have. That’s why I’ve called you a weasel in the past. And just so you… https://t.co/OOJTACbSuB — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) May 1, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Michael Box Office Collection Day 7: The King of Pop’s biopic maintains its momentum despite new releases, ends its first week with Rs…

What is the response to the Michael biopic?

The biopic Michael released on April 24 and features Jaafar Jackson in the lead role portraying his uncle. The film has received a mixed response from critics and audiences. Some viewers praised the emotional storytelling and performance while others felt it did not fully address certain aspects of King of Pop’s life.

The film reportedly opened to strong box office numbers surpassing giants like Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody, leading to further speculation about renewed interest in his legacy projects.

How has the public reacted online?

Following Taj Jackson’s statement many fans supported his reaction and criticised clickbait journalism. Social media discussions have focused on the need for sensitivity when reporting on the Jackson family. Others continued debating the film’s portrayal and its impact on public perception of Michael Jackson’s legacy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.