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Michael Movie: Amid biopic buzz, new sexual abuse claims against the King of Pop surface as four siblings come forward

Michael Movie: Amid biopic buzz, new sexual abuse claims against the King of Pop surface as four siblings come forward

The release and buzz around a new Michael Jackson biopic has reignited public discussion about the late singer, with fresh allegations being made by four siblings who have come forward with serious accusations, adding another layer to the long-standing controversy surrounding his legacy.

Michael Movie: Amid biopic buzz, new sexual abuse claims against the King of Pop surface as four siblings come forward

The release of the biopic Michael has once again brought global attention to the life and legacy of Michael Jackson. Even as the film opens in theatres and draws strong audience reactions, a new legal controversy has surfaced around the late pop icon. The timing has added fresh discussion online as serious allegations have been made by multiple individuals. These claims have also revived long-standing debates about the singer’s private life and public image. While fans are watching the biopic on one side, legal developments are creating a parallel wave of headlines around his estate and past accusations.

What is the latest controversy around the Michael Jackson biopic?

As the biopic continues to gain attention, a lawsuit has been filed against the estate of the King of Pop by four siblings from New Jersey. The case was filed in February but became widely discussed after an interview given to a major international publication. The siblings include three brothers and one sister. They have accused the late singer of serious abuse during the 2000s.

According to their claims, the incidents happened during concert tours and also at their family home when Jackson visited with his children. The complaint states that they first came in contact with him through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel where Jackson often stayed.

What do the allegations in the lawsuit say?

The court filing contains strong and detailed allegations. It claims that the children were very young at the time, with some as young as seven or eight years old. The document states that the alleged abuse continued over many years and across different locations around the world.

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It also mentions that the singer’s team and close associates were aware of the situation. The plaintiffs have named the Jackson estate along with its legal representatives and a private investigator as defendants in the case. The complaint further alleges that the environment around the singer allowed such actions to continue unchecked.

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How has the Michael Jackson estate responded?

The estate of Michael Jackson has strongly denied the allegations. Legal representatives have called the lawsuit a money driven attempt and questioned why the claims are being made so many years after the singer’s death. According to the estate the family of the accusers had previously supported Jackson and defended his innocence for decades. They have described the case as an attempt to seek financial compensation. The estate maintains that these claims do not change the long standing position that the singer was innocent of such accusations.

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Why this is happening during the biopic release?

The controversy has gained more attention because it has emerged at the same time as the release of the biopic Michael. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson. It is officially backed by the Jackson family and estate. While audience response has been mixed the box office performance has been strong. However the new allegations have shifted part of the conversation away from the film and back toward unresolved legal and public debates about the singer’s life.

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