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Michael Twitter review: Netizens praise Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, call it a heartfelt tribute to the King of Pop- Check reactions

Michael Twitter review: Netizens praise Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, call it a heartfelt tribute to the King of Pop- Check reactions

Michael Twitter review: Jaafar Jackson, who is Michael Jackson’s nephew, is receiving widespread praise for his debut performance- See what netizens are saying.

Michael Twitter Review (PC: YouTube)

Michael Twitter review: Michael, the first official biopic of late music icon Michael Jackson, has been released in theatres worldwide on April 24. The film had already premiered in the United States, and in India, the first-day-first-show is now over, with early reviews coming in largely positive. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Kat Graham, Miles Teller, and Juliano Valdi. Jaafar Jackson, who is Michael Jackson’s nephew, is receiving widespread praise for his debut performance. Born in 1996, he has impressed audiences so much that many on social media are saying it doesn’t feel like his first film.

Moviegoers have been sharing their reactions online. One viewer wrote, “Liked #MichaelMovie. It should’ve been a 4-hour film. I wanted more story but got too little. Jaafar Jackson nailed MJ, from the ‘Beat It’ rehearsal with the gangs to the very end.”

Another user shared, “Cinema is wonderful. Michael Jackson’s legacy will remain eternal. I wish he had been in that cinema. It’s the magic of Sir Michael. There will never be another like him.”

A third reaction read, “MJ fans will eat this up. Jaafar Jackson is unreal—he literally embodies MJ. The concerts, the celebrations… it’s rare for a film to make you feel like this. At its heart, it’s a pure love letter to Michael and his legacy.”

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Here are some more Twitter reviews of Michael movie:

The whole family loved #MichaelMovie from start to finish! The depth and complexity of his family dynamic took us through a journey towards Michael’s success. We could see his heart and soul shine through each of his struggles. He stood out as an individual. An inspiration to… pic.twitter.com/ErUdz93agr — Penny Squeezer (@Penny_Squeezer) April 24, 2026

Jaafar Jackson for Broadway musical ,please…#Michaelmovie — Tita nyong GenZ (@LangesChri45200) April 24, 2026

❤️‍❤️‍ Literally felt like watching Real Micheal Jackson Jaffar Jackson Nailed It #michaelmovie pic.twitter.com/Lnbqv8OOoi — Ramesh MiRa Official (@ramesh_midde) April 24, 2026

An experience through and through. MJ fans will eat this up. Jaafar Jackson is unreal, he literally embodies MJ. The concerts, the celebrations… it’s rare for a film to make you feel like this. At its heart, it’s a pure love letter to Michael and his legacy. #Michaelmovie https://t.co/7DZ89l28kF pic.twitter.com/n5mbMVpoNF — GUPPI (@GUppi60) April 24, 2026

(Also Read: Michael Jackson Movie: Why King of Pop’s biopic’s 34% Rotten Tomatoes rating is sparking debate online?)

Written by John Logan, the film follows Michael Jackson’s journey, from his early days with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to his iconic Bad tour in the 1980s. Overall, the film is being seen as an emotional and respectful tribute to one of the greatest music legends of all time.

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