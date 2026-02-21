Mihir Ahuja on playing second lead to Ibrahim Ali Khan, eyeing bigger roles after The Archies: “Love that pressure…”

Mihir Ahuja has steadily built his career with a mix of supporting characters and ensemble projects, quietly carving a space for himself in the OTT and film world. From shows like Made In Heaven to films such as Vijay 69 and The Archies, the actor has often found himself in secondary roles. But now, with Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz placing him at the centre of the narrative, Ahuja says he is finally enjoying the responsibility that comes with being the lead.

Last year, he shared screen space with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Sarzameen. When asked whether playing a secondary character to a contemporary actor ever made him uncomfortable, Mihir dismisses the idea outright.

On working with contemporaries: ‘I’m an actor first’

“I’m an actor first, so I look at the part, the story and the creator irrespective of who’s opposite me. Even if it’s a contemporary, that doesn’t matter at all. I respect everyone as an actor if they’ve come to this profession, be it Ibrahim Ali Khan or anyone. He’s, anyway, a great friend of mine and I respect him. If I’m telling a story and the director and the writer have chosen me for it, nothing else matters at all,” he says.

For Mihir, the focus remains firmly on storytelling rather than comparisons. He makes it clear that competition does not drive his choices, good writing does.

Ready for leading roles and the pressure that comes with it

While he has no regrets about the path he has taken so far, Mihir admits that he is eager to headline more projects.

“Of course, I would love to play a leading man. I know that if you make a strong impact as an actor, you will get where you want to be in life, but when you play a leading role, there’s a certain joy about it because you have this pressure on your shoulders. I love that pressure, and I’m so ready for it. I’m exploring great parts, and I know sooner or later it will happen. But I’m also not denying good roles in the meantime,” he shares.

It is this balance, ambition without desperation, that defines his current phase.

Looking back at ‘The Archies’ and lessons learned

Mihir’s biggest project so far has been Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, where he played Jughead. The film was widely discussed even before its release, and many believed it would be a breakthrough moment for the young cast. However, mixed reactions and criticism meant it did not become the game-changer many expected.

Still, Mihir remains pragmatic. “I never keep any expectations from any project. Having said that, we all believed that The Archies would do wonders. But I had nothing to lose. Where I was coming from, I had everything to gain. The film resonated with some people who liked it, but some people didn’t. Filmmaking is a gamble; everything is yin and yang. There are positives and negatives about everything. Everything we make is very subjective, and everyone has the right and freedom of speech in this country,” he asserts.

For Mihir Ahuja, the journey is clearly far from over, and if his confidence is anything to go by, the leading roles may not be too far away.