Mika Singh Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: Singer Mika Singh and his 'vohti' Akanksha Puri celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together. The Vighnaharta Ganesha actress posted pictures of them posing together from the festivities. Akanksha went to Mika's place for Ganpati darshan and shared beautiful pics on Instagram story, in the caption he wrote: 'Thank you Mika Singh for such beautiful Ganpati darshan.' While Mika is dressed in white kurta, Akanksha is dressed in brown and golden traditional wear.

Akanksha-Mika Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together

Akanksha also shared a beautiful video from her Ganpati darshan, in the clip she can be seen offering ‘modak’ to lord Ganesha idol. Check out below:

For the uninitiated, Akanksha Puri was a part of Mika Singh’s swayamvar show – Mika Di Vohti. Akanksha, who had been friends with Mika for over a decade, won his heart and the show and the duo have been together as a couple since then. The duo even celebrated Akanksha’s birthday recently in a grand bash.

Akanksha Puri shot to fame with her role of Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha. She was previously in a longtime relationship with TV actor Paras Chhabra, however the duo abruptly ended their romance during the actor’s stint in Bigg Boss.