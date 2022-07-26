Mika Singh-Akanksha Puri date: Singer Mika Singh’s hunt to find his life partner on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti finally came to an end on Sunday when he chose actress Akanksha Puri as his would-be-wife. And now the newest couple of B-town is all set to paint the town red with their romantic dates. On Monday, Mika and his ‘vohti’ Akanksha Puri went on a dinner date for the first time as a couple. The two were spotted at a high-end restaurant in Mumbai on Monday evening. While, Akanksha looked super excited with her man, Mika seemingly looked ‘uncomfortable’ as the duo posed for paps before heading inside. A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of the two of them posing together for the first time in media.Also Read - Mika Di Vohti: Farah Khan Shares Her Marriage Experience, Says ‘Wanted to Run Away’

Soon as the video surfaced in media, fans were quick to spot that Mika wasn’t very comfortable posing with his lady love, check out some of the comments below:

Meanwhile, Akanksha also shared a selfie from their date night on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Love you all for your blessings and best wishes.” While Mika was in a black suit paired with a blue shirt and a big locket, Akanksha looked lovely in a short pink dress.

Akanksha Puri shot to fame with her role of Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha. Akanksha joined Mika Di Vohti much later as a wild card entry and had to face competition with co-contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.