Mika Singh-Akanksha Puri date: Singer Mika Singh’s hunt to find his life partner on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti finally came to an end on Sunday when he chose actress Akanksha Puri as his would-be-wife. And now the newest couple of B-town is all set to paint the town red with their romantic dates. On Monday, Mika and his ‘vohti’ Akanksha Puri went on a dinner date for the first time as a couple. The two were spotted at a high-end restaurant in Mumbai on Monday evening. While, Akanksha looked super excited with her man, Mika seemingly looked ‘uncomfortable’ as the duo posed for paps before heading inside. A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of the two of them posing together for the first time in media.Also Read - Mika Di Vohti: Farah Khan Shares Her Marriage Experience, Says ‘Wanted to Run Away’
Meanwhile, Akanksha also shared a selfie from their date night on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Love you all for your blessings and best wishes.” While Mika was in a black suit paired with a blue shirt and a big locket, Akanksha looked lovely in a short pink dress.
Akanksha Puri shot to fame with her role of Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha. Akanksha joined Mika Di Vohti much later as a wild card entry and had to face competition with co-contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.