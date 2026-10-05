Mika Singh asks Diljit Dosanjh why he didn’t promote Border 2: ‘Not even one per cent’

Mika Singh has questioned Diljit Dosanjh’s approach to promoting his Bollywood films, particularly Border 2. He pointed out that Diljit shared a post about Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, but according to Mika, did not promote Border 2 in the same way.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/mika-singh-asks-diljit-dosanjh-why-he-didnt-promote-border-2-not-even-one-per-cent-8532948/ Copy

Mika Singh and Diljit Dosanjh (PC- Instagram)

Mika Singh has praised Diljit Dosanjh for taking Punjabi music to a global audience, but the singer also has some questions about how Diljit promotes his Bollywood projects. In a recent conversation with Times Now, Mika said he is proud of Diljit’s success but wondered why the singer-actor did not appear to promote Border 2 as much as he promoted some of his other projects.

Mika Singh questions Diljit’s Border 2 promotion

Mika was asked whether he felt jealous of Diljit’s success. He dismissed the idea and said he was happy to see another Punjabi artist achieve international recognition. He also credited Diljit with carrying forward the legacy of turbaned Punjabi singers such as Daler Mehndi. However, Mika then brought up Border 2, which starred Diljit alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. The Anurag Singh directorial was released in January 2026.

Read more: Mika Singh reveals what happened after he insisted Gauri Khan design his apartment

Mika said he felt Diljit could have spoken more about the film and his experience of working with Sunny Deol. “I could be wrong, but I feel that when Border 2 came out, Diljit paaji did not promote it even one per cent. He didn’t even thank Sunny paaji one percent. I have never seen Diljit say, ‘It is a big thing that my film with Sunny Deol is coming.’ He never spoke about Border 2. When the film came out, and even afterwards, I didn’t see him post about it. And Main Vaapas Aaunga was also released, but he didn’t put up any post. He made only one post about his film in which there was a Pakistani artist,” Mika said.

He questioned why Diljit would not promote a Hindi film despite being part of it. “I don’t understand this. Why don’t you promote Bollywood when you work in Bollywood? Then you say, ‘I don’t need Bollywood,’ but you work in Bollywood. I am saying these things to him as a brother. Border 2 is one of the biggest films for our country. It is a film about Hindustan. Why don’t you post about it? You can check his Instagram and see if there is even one video where he has promoted Border 2,” he added.

However, Diljit did share promotional content for Border 2. He had unveiled his first look in December 2025 and also featured in the film’s promotional campaign, apart from sharing some behind-the-scenes videos and songs.

Mika talks about Sardaar Ji 3

Mika also spoke about Diljit’s Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa. He pointed out that Diljit had shared content related to the film despite the controversy surrounding Hania’s presence. “The only one he posted was about his film with the Pakistani heroine (Hania Aamir). Neeru Bajwa is also in that film, but there was no mention of Neeru Bajwa. I feel you should promote everything,” he said.

Sardaar Ji 3 became controversial in 2025 because of Hania’s involvement in the film amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The film did not release theatrically in India and opened overseas on June 27, 2025.

Mika says he has always supported Diljit

Despite questioning Diljit’s approach to film promotions, Mika made it clear that he has supported the singer throughout his career. He recalled standing by Diljit when the latter faced criticism from Khalistani groups. Mika said he was proud of Diljit for taking Punjabi music to a global audience and maintained that he did not deserve the backlash he faced.

The singer also recalled his early association with Diljit. He remembered Diljit visiting him and the two eating butter chicken together, joking that Diljit has since become vegetarian.

Mika further recalled how his Lokhandwala studio was often used by Diljit’s team whenever they needed a recording space at short notice. He said Diljit’s manager Sonali would call him whenever they had an urgent requirement, and he was always willing to help.

Mika’s 2025 post about artists from Pakistan

In June 2025, Mika had also shared a post on Instagram without naming Diljit. At the time, he wrote, “Desh Pehle. Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice – especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.”

The singer went on to add, “There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message. What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared — leaving fans betrayed and helpless.”