The most controversial singer in the music world, Mika Singh, turns 43-years-old today. He rose to fame with his song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag in the 1990s. His one-of-a-kind voice was appreciated and enjoyed by the masses. Mika is also an entertaining stage performer. He has given Bollywood some of the most popular songs in recent times like Singh is Kinng, Mauja Hi Mauja, Dhanno, Dhinka Chika, Ganpat, Chinta Ta Chita Chita and Gandi Baat, to name a few. Also Read - Are Mika Singh And Chahatt Khanna Dating Each Other? Here's The Truth Behind Their #QuarantineLove

He has many chartbusters to his credit and has lent his voice to Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, among others. Also Read - Nia Sharma Celebrates Diwali With Mika Singh And Guru Randhawa, Dances Her Heart Out on ‘Suit Suit Karda’

On his birthday we share with you a lively jukebox of Mika Singh hit songs that will make you tap your feet. Also Read - Shilpa Shinde on Mika Singh Controversy: ‘You Should be Proud That he Has Been Called to Perform’

Check Out His Songs Here:

Happy Birthday Mika Singh!