Mika Singh Cancels Shows For The First Time in 24 Years, Suffers Crores of Loss – Here’s Why

Popular singer Mika Singh reveals that he has suffered huge losses of around Rs 10-15 crore and has cancelled his world shows for the first time in 24 years.

Mika Singh health update: The last few months were a big lesson for singer Mika Singh who has been away from the music scene and the media for some time now. He recently revealed that he has been dealing with bad health which resulted in huge losses and a lifelong lesson to be learnt. Speaking to a daily, the Punjabi singer mentioned that he was scheduled to perform in a few countries when he got a terrible throat infection and the doctors strictly asked him to not travel. He said he tried to figure out a way to let the shows go on but couldn’t cheat his fans and the audience and therefore, he postponed all of his shows even if it meant suffering crores of loss.

Mika, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “In my 24-year-long career, this is the first time that I had to postpone my shows because of my health. I am always very careful when it comes to my health, and take all precautions, especially my throat.” He was in the middle of his world tour and was scheduled to perform in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Bali and Australia.

Mika Singh on His Health: ‘Doctors Banned Travelling’

The 46-year-old singer said he had a 25-hour-long flight to Australia but the doctors were strictly averse to the idea of travelling. “I tried to avoid this decision, but the doctor suggested that I not travel for 25 hours to Australia and perform. It would have had a bad impact on my body. The doctor asked me to avoid travel, which is why I didn’t come to India as well,” he said.

Mika Singh: ‘Didn’t Want to Cheat The Fans’

Mika added that he was in Dallas for a show where he didn’t get to rest and suffered a cold which eventually led to a severe throat infection. Even though the decision to postpone the shows came with huge financial losses, Mika said he was at least relieved to know that he didn’t work like other singers who would simply lip-synch on stage or play their sings through CDs. ” It was important for me to postpone instead of playing the songs through CD or lip sync in the name of a live show, which many singers do these days. Aaj tak ki saari mehnat, image, respect, sab kharab ho jaati,” he said.

However, after resting for a long and completing his treatment, Mika is back to resume his work. He said he’s doing fine now and is ready to complete everything pending. The singer said he would be flying back to India now to begin his recordings first which will also compensate for the losses of Rs 10-15 crore that he suffered due to cancellation of the shows. Mika also revealed that he will begin his impending world tour in January and will give his fans an even better time during the concerts.

Our best wishes to the singer!

