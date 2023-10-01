Home

Entertainment

Mika Singh Gets Slammed by Netizens For Sexist Remark on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Pic With Claude Van Damme: ‘Guy Who Forcefully Kissed…’

Mika Singh Gets Slammed by Netizens For Sexist Remark on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Pic With Claude Van Damme: ‘Guy Who Forcefully Kissed…’

Mika Singh was recently bashed by netizens on Twitter and Reddit for his sexist tweet on Jacqueline Fernandez's photo with Claude Van Damme.

Mika Singh Gets Slammed by Netizens For Sexist Remark on Jacqueline Fernandez's Pic With Claude Van Damme: 'Guy Who Forcefully Kissed...'

Mika Singh Gets Slammed For Sexist Tweet: Mika Singh has had his own share of controversies apart from being lauded for his singing skills. The singer recently deleted his tweet where he made a sexist remark on Jacqueline Fernandez’s viral picture with Claude Van Damme. Jacqueline had tweeted the picture with the Hollywood star and captioned it as, “With the legend Van Dam!! Can’t wait for this colab!”. Mika quote tweeted the post and captioned it as, “You are looking so beautiful… he is much better than Sukesh.” While some trolls appreciated Mika’s tweet, a major section of netizens were enraged and slammed the singer. Mika later deleted his tweet.

Trending Now

MIKA SINGH’S SEXIST TWEET ANGERS NETIZENS

Look who is talking , person who harassed girl & still didn’t learned a lesson. Are u drunk tweeting? First see yourself before commenting about others, especially below the belt comments. Abusing woman? You have no right to say such things#JacquelineFernandez #mikasingh https://t.co/kvw4meIfoJ pic.twitter.com/ScNsHApfRP — jacqueline_FozanKhan80 (@fozankhan55) September 30, 2023

You may like to read

I’m feeling pity these for these creatures who are uttering sh!t in her comment box… Hey @Asli_Jacqueline, keep shining strong lady 💪 ✨️ 💙 https://t.co/j4EMBdB0mD — ̷N̷̷i̷̷t̷🎧 🔥 (@nitweets_) September 30, 2023

Comment

byu/PressureInitial3262 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

byu/PressureInitial3262 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

MIKA SINGH GETS SLAMMED BY NETIZENS FOR HIS SEXIST TWEET

A fan handle tweeted, “Look who is talking , person who harassed girl & still didn’t learned a lesson. Are u drunk tweeting? First see yourself before commenting about others, especially below the belt comments. Abusing woman? You have no right to say such things”. A Reddit user pointed out, “Such an elite comment from a guy who forcefully kissed Rakhi Sawant 🤣”. Another person wrote, “Celebs doing drunk shit”.

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and others in crucial roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES