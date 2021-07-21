Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and actor Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials for his involvement in the alleged production of pornographic content that was streamed on his apps. He has been the key conspirator in the case and on Tuesday, he was remanded police custody till July 23. While the case is going on, Bollywood singer Mika Singh reacted to Raj Kundra’s arrest and revealed that he has seen one of the mobile apps of Kundra.Also Read - Raj Kundra Case: What is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra's Connection with Poonam Pandey? Watch Video to Find Out

While speaking to paparazzi, Mika Singh said Raj Kundra is a nice man and I am waiting for the truth. “Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let’s see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let’s hope for the best”. Mika told. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Role in The Raj Kundra Pornography Case - Mumbai Police Breaks Silence

Raj Kundra Pornographic Case Details

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday made a shocking revelation that businessman Raj Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi are the alleged masterminds of an international porn films racket perpetrated through their content production companies based in India and the United Kingdom. The husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra is the owner of Viaan Industries Ltd, jointly promoted by the couple, while Pradeep Bakshi, a British citizen, who is married to Kundra’s sister, is the Chairman of Kenrin Ltd., London. Also Read - 'Raj Kundra, His Brother-In-Law Pradeep Bakshi Are Masterminds of International Porn Films Racket': Mumbai Police

Mumbai’s Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe said that the two companies had a mobile app called ‘HotShots Digital Entertainment’, developed by Kenrin Ltd. The HotShots app is described as the world’s first 18+ app showcasing some of the hottest models and celebs globally in exclusive photos, short films, and hot videos, implying soft-to-hard porn. The commissioner told media: “The free to download app was yanked off by both Apple and Google Playstore for the type of its content. The Mumbai Police have recovered incriminating evidences like several HotShot films, video clips, WhatsApp chats, etc. during the investigation”.

Shilpa Shetty’s Role in The Raj Kundra Pornography Case

The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe, also commented on Shilpa Shetty’s role in the porn case in a press conference that happened on Tuesday. He mentioned that no evidence has suggested Shilpa’s role in the production of the porn videos produced by the company owned by her husband, however, the probe is still on.