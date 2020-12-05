Actor Kangana Ranaut has been on the receiving end ever since she commented on the issue of farmers’ protest. The Queen actor’s Twitter war started with several Pollywood celebs including Diljit Dosanjh when she began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano known as (Shaheen Bagh dadi). Kangana had misidentified Bhatinda-based elderly woman Mahinder Kaur. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut: Best Memes From Twitter as India Celebrates 'Power of a Punjabi'

After Diljit Dosanjh criticised Kangana her over the same on Twitter, another popular singer Mika Singh too joined the bandwagon recently and took a sarcastic jibe at the actor. Mika began by saying ‘shame on you’. “I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you” tweeted Mika from his verified account. Also Read - Everyone Wants to Learn Punjabi After Diljit vs Kangana Fight on Twitter, Here Are All Translations

Singh, then later began by replying to a tweet by Ranaut in which she mentioned being targeted by Javed Akhtar, the Maharashtra Government, and other groups. He asked her about her real target. Mika tweeted: “Par beta aapka target Kya hai ye tau samajh aaye, you are a talented beautiful girl aap acting karo na yar .. suddenly itni desh bhagti wo bhi twitter and news pe”. He further added that “You can join us we are providing 5 laks meals everyday to the needy people aap sirf 20 logo ke liye kuch kardo.. sherni banna aur vo bhi sirf news pe and twitter pe tau koi badi baat nahi… but anyway I am your great fan”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to DSGMC's Legal Notice, Says 'Mujhe Mahaan Bana Ke Dum Lege'

you can join us we are providing 5 laks meals everyday to the needy people aap sirf 20 logo ke liye kuch kardo.. sherni banna aur vo bhi sirf news pe and twitter pe tau koi badi baat nahi… but anyway I am your great fan 😎😎😎 https://t.co/pF0YXNRAGU — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020



After a few hours Singh shared yet another tweet that was meant for all Punjabi fans who slammed Kangana. Mika Singh wrote, “I request all my Punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam. I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet.”

In the end, Mika mentioned Kangana that she has been slamming Bollywood celebs and it was easy for her to walk away. “Aap apne betuke tweets karo we don’t have any problem par sadi gali bhulke vi na ana”, he tweeted.

I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

It all started with Kangana’s tweet: “Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian… And she is available for 100 rupees. Pakistani journos have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.”