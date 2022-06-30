Mike Tyson birthday: Boxing Ring Legend Mike Tyson turns a year older on Thursday. Tyson who is making his Bollywood debut with ‘Liger’ alongside Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda got a special wish from his co-stars and producer Karan Johar. As Mike Tyson celebrates his birthday today, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a video where Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and him can be seen giving a special birthday shoutout to him.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Glows in Her First Photos Post Pregnancy Announcement From London, Poses With Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra

Watch Team Liger’s Special Wish For Mike Tyson

Earlier in April, Tyson wrapped up dubbing for the film. His acting portions were shot in the US. Liger has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie put a pause on its shoot. The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on September 9 last year but was postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director’s production house Puri Connects.

The film is now slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.