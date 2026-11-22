Miley Cyrus gets teary-eyed during wedding with Maxx Morando; wedding video goes viral

The Grammy-winning singer has entered a new chapter in her personal life after years of dating the musician. Their special day featured an intimate poolside celebration surrounded by close friends and family.

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Singer marries drummer Maxx Morando in California after years of dating (PC: Twitter)

Miley Cyrus has begun a new chapter in her personal life after marrying musician Maxx Morando in a private wedding ceremony in California. The singer celebrated the special occasion with a small group of family members and close friends rather than hosting a large public event. Pictures and videos from the celebration have started circulating online and have caught the attention of fans. One emotional moment in particular stood out as Miley appeared teary-eyed while exchanging vows with Maxx. The wedding took place in Palm Springs on November 21.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando exchange vows in California

The 33-year-old singer and 28-year-old drummer got married during an intimate poolside ceremony at a private residence in Palm Springs. Early pictures and videos from the wedding showed Miley becoming emotional during the ceremony. She was seen wiping away tears as she exchanged vows with Maxx.

The singer also gave fans a glimpse of her white wedding dress through the pictures shared online. The celebration was attended by members of both families and a few close friends. Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus and her sister, Noah Cyrus, were among those present to witness the special occasion.

See viral pictures and videos of Miley Cyrus’ wedding here

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are now married. https://t.co/Ef8b7F2cXs — Miley Base (@MileyBasee) November 22, 2026

Miley, Maxx And Billy Ray Cyrus at Miley’s Wedding via backgrid https://t.co/tOoqgYZ9GV — MILEY Updates (@MileyUpdates) November 22, 2026

Vídeo de Miley emocionada em sua cerimônia https://t.co/VmHgvOje2N — Miley Cyrus Brasil | Fan Account (@MileyCyrusBR) November 22, 2026

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s pre-wedding celebrations

The wedding festivities began on Friday, November 20, with a rehearsal dinner attended by family members and loved ones. Miley’s stepsister Lily-Rose Purcell shared photographs from the gathering on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures offered a glimpse of the dinner menu, which featured the couple’s initials M+M. The celebrations remained private and focused on spending time with their closest family members before the wedding ceremony.

When did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get engaged?

Miley and Maxx confirmed their engagement during the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles on December 1, 2025. The singer’s sparkling diamond ring quickly caught the attention of fans and became a talking point on social media. The ring was reportedly a four-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond. Although the couple had kept much of their relationship away from public attention their engagement announcement gave fans a glimpse into their plans for the future.

How did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando meet?

The couple was first romantically linked in December 2021 after being photographed together backstage at Miley’s NBC holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami.

Over time, their relationship grew stronger and the two also developed a professional connection. Maxx has worked with Miley on several musical projects as a co-writer, producer and performer. Their collaborations include Endless Summer Vacation (2023), Something Beautiful (2025) and Bass Persuades (2026).

Miley Cyrus’ previous marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Before finding love with Maxx, Miley was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The former couple tied the knot in December 2018 but announced their separation in August 2019. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020. Miley has since moved forward with her relationship with Maxx and the wedding marks another important milestone in her personal life.