Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus' see-through Maison Margiela custom-made red carpet dress with voluminous curled style definitely stole all the gaze away - See viral photos!

Grammy Awards 2024: The 66th Grammy Awards have commenced, as celebrities have begun to arrive in Los Angeles on the red carpet. Miley Cyrus is one of the well-known performers, attending the awards on February 4 (February 5, IST). For the unversed, you can livestream Grammy 2024 on CBS and Paramount+. Miley Cyrus, who is nominated for six Oscars this year, is anticipated to sing her hit song Flowers. All eyes were on the pop singer when she made her appearance in a stunning gold see-through Maison Margiela custom-made dress.

Miley Cyrus For Grammy 2024:

🚨 Miley Cyrus no Grammy 2024. pic.twitter.com/JUIUA1yDoh — ARTH (@anthunesarth) February 4, 2024

Miley Cyrus’ look for this year’s Grammy quickly caught the eye. Several users dropped fire emojis in the comment section while others called it ‘inappropriate.’ Her custom-made outfit was a little ‘too risky’ for her netizens. One of the users wrote, “The best thing I ever seen fire goddess.” Another user said, “The dress is cool but I don’t like the hair with it. I feel like the hair should either be more bohemian or updo, not Dallas 1985.” The third one said, “Damn it. She is extremely beautiful.”

At the Grammys, Miley chose to use a micro-mini shape instead of a gown. Sculptural safety-pin detailing at the breast, a mesh pattern on the chest, a metal waist sculpture, skeleton hands adorned on the arms, and a mesh skirt with slits are some of the elements of the Maison Margiela safety-pin dress. The outfit was accessorized by Miley with a contentious pair of gold velvet Tabi pumps. Choosing to let the dress steal the show on the red carpet, she skipped jewellery.

Miley Cyrus Goes Bold in Gold:

Miley Cyrus looks at the grammy red carpet 2024.. pic.twitter.com/gS48jL428A — El Nasim (@El_Nas01) February 5, 2024

Miley, on the other hand, went for glam looks that included bronzer on the cheeks, rouge on the cheekbones, dazzling highlighter, thick mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, sparkly gold eye makeup, winged eyeliner, and glossy nude lip tint.

Myrus Cyrus’ Risque Look For Grammy 2024:

Miley Cyrus might make history at the Grammy Awards in 2024 if she wins her first-ever prize at the musical awards ceremony. Despite enjoying considerable success on the charts for over 15 years, she has never taken home a Grammy. She was nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including three for “Flowers”—record of the year, song of the year, and Best Pop Solo Performance—and Album of the Year for Endless Summer Vacation. It remains to be seen if she takes home the much-coveted award.

