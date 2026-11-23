Miley Cyrus marries boyfriend Maxx Morando in intimate ceremony, shares first wedding pictures

Singer Miley Cyrus gets married to drummer Maxx Morando after four years of dating. She shares romantic white wedding pictures.

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Singer Miley Cyrus has entered a new chapter of her life. The 33-year-old singer has married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, after dating for four years. Miley shared the first pictures from her wedding on Instagram. The black-and-white photographs showed the couple sharing a kiss surrounded by white roses. In one of the pictures, the newlyweds were also seen posing next to a golden retriever.

The singer looked stunning in a white silk gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, while Maxx wore a black suit from the same fashion house. Miley captioned the post, “M+M”, followed by a white heart and their wedding date, November 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus Colombia (@mileycyrus.col)



Miley’s mother, Trisha Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, were also spotted in the background of one of the photographs. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, attended the wedding with his partner, actress Liz Hurley, although he was not seen in the pictures shared by the singer.

According to reports, the wedding took place at a resort previously owned by legendary singer Frank Sinatra. Guests reportedly followed an all-black dress code. Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus, singer Doechii and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among those who congratulated the couple on social media.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s love story

Miley and Maxx have been together for four years. The singer confirmed her engagement to the drummer during an appearance on the US television show Good Morning America last year. Speaking about the proposal, Miley revealed that Maxx popped the question during their trip to Asia. “I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised,” she said.

Maxx also opened up about planning the proposal during an interview with Wonderland. He revealed that keeping it a secret was not easy. “We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could,” he said.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, Miley revealed that she and Maxx first met after being “put on a blind date”.

Maxx is a drummer with the Los Angeles-based band Liily. The band also performed at NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in 2022, which was hosted by the singer.

Miley Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth

Before finding love with Maxx, Miley was married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. The two first started dating nearly a decade before tying the knot in 2018. However, their marriage did not last long, and the couple separated in 2019.