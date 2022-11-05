Mili Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor’s Survival Drama Performs Better Than Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL, Still FADES Away

Mili Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama faced a box office clash with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL.

Mili Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal’s survival drama Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Helen, is the official remake of Anna Ben starrer National Award-winning film Helen. Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s film Mili opened to varying opinions from the public and critics on November 4. The female-centric film opened at the box office with Rs. 45 to 65 lakh. Boney Kapoor, Janhvi’s father, is the film’s producer. A young nurse played by Janhvi Kapoor, who becomes imprisoned inside a freezer and must wage the ultimate survival battle, is the main character of the movie. Actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Mili v/s Phone Booth Box Office Collection Collection Day 1

Phone Bhoot, a comedy-horror film starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, is a genre. While Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan play ghost hunters, Katrina plays the part of a ghost in the movie. With a business plan, they go on a trip that is both enjoyable and terrifying. The film reportedly made over Rs 2 crore on its first day of release.

Mili v/s Double XL Box Office Collection Collection Day 1

Mili and Double XL were initially intended as OTT releases, however, these platforms demanded a theatrical release first, for greater leverage. According to box office India, Mili and Double XL opened to horrible collections with Mili being the better of the two. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are defying size expectations, together. In a satirical way, Double XL comments on the overweight stereotypes that pervade society. The movie discusses body positivity and women supporting one another.

According to Box Office, India, “Mili and Double XL are both female-orientated films and both in that concept/content zone which sometimes had takers before the pandemic but it’s a huge struggle today. These films are now for streaming but the problem is the streaming giants want a theatrical release so the films are just released for the sake of it when it is known they will not collect.”

Everyone will be interested to see how Janhvi Kapoor performed in this tense thriller with ever-rising stakes because fans aren’t accustomed to seeing her in this kind of movie. The actor claimed that she spent 20 days straight filming the movie inside a freezer at – 15 degrees.

