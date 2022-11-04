Mili Review: Janhvi Kapoor’s Soulful Performance in The Survival-Drama Makes it a Paisa Vasool Weekend Watch
Mili Review: Janhvi Kapoor's soulful performance in the survival-drama makes it a paisa vasool weekend watch. The official remake of the Malayalam thriller Helen also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Mili Review: Janhvi Kapoor has a lot to prove. Her mother was the legendary Sridevi who was known to be one of the finest actors of her time. Janhvi Kapoor has taken over and we must say, the young girl is steadily proving her worth. She impressed one and all with her role as Gunjan Saxena and now she’s here with her film Mili. The film is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier who was also the director of the Malayalam film Helen. Mili is the Hindi remake of Helen that starred Anna Ben in the lead role. The Hindi version of the film clashes with Phone Bhoot which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in leading roles.
Also Read:
- Mili, Phone Bhoot, Double XL Movie Reviews LIVE UPDATES: Who is Winning This Three-Way Clash at Box Office?
- Mili Screening: Rekha Showers Love on Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday And Sharvari Attend - See Pics
- Video: Jahnvi Kapoor Gives Beautiful Vibe In Simple Suit, Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In Tight Dress
MILI: WHAT’S IT ABOUT?
MILI: WHAT’S HOT?
MILI: WHAT’S NOT
VERDICT
Stars: Three And Half
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.