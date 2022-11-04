Mili Review: Janhvi Kapoor’s Soulful Performance in The Survival-Drama Makes it a Paisa Vasool Weekend Watch

Mili Review: Janhvi Kapoor has a lot to prove. Her mother was the legendary Sridevi who was known to be one of the finest actors of her time. Janhvi Kapoor has taken over and we must say, the young girl is steadily proving her worth. She impressed one and all with her role as Gunjan Saxena and now she’s here with her film Mili. The film is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier who was also the director of the Malayalam film Helen. Mili is the Hindi remake of Helen that starred Anna Ben in the lead role. The Hindi version of the film clashes with Phone Bhoot which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in leading roles.

MILI: WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

The basic just of the film is that Mili is young nurse who dreams of moving to Canada to make a successful career. She is making her best efforts and has her plan in place. But then hits a big tragedy. Mili gets trapped in a fast-food outlet’s walk-in freezer and that’s when the nightmare begins. The survival is not easy especially when your helpless cries go unheard for hours. It also brings out the extreme and makes you realise the importance of life.

MILI: WHAT’S HOT?

Janhvi Kapoor has put in her heart and soul in the film. She is turning out to be one of those who is choosing her scripts correctly. She is not in a rush to pick up anything and everything that comes her way. With each step, with each film, Janhvi Kapoor is getting better. Manoj Pahwa essays the role of her father in the film while Sunny Kaushal is her boyfriend. As supporting characters, they have given their fine performances. But definitely the soul of the film remains to be Janhvi Kapoor. Mathukutty Xavier has tried to keep the Hindi version of the film as honest and similar to that of Helen and that is commendable. The film keeps you at the edge-of-the-seat throughout wondering what is next. It also makes you think and wonder what a human can do to survive in this world. In the end though there is a bit of Bollywood tadka with a cameo of a popular star. The name we would not reveal as a spoiler.

MILI: WHAT’S NOT Music plays a big role when it comes to films and Mili seems to lack on this front. A good, soul-touching song could have added more flavour to it. At times, the film appears a bit dragged than it should be.

VERDICT Well, we can say that Mili is a full paisa vasool film that could be enjoyed over the weekend. We give the film 3.5 stars.

Review by: Kumar Saras

Stars: Three And Half

