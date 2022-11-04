Mili movie screening pics: Ahead of the film’s release today, Janhvi Kapoor hosted a special screening of Mili on Thursday evening. Apart from her, her father Boney Kapoor who is also the producer of the film, and co-star Sunny Kaushal, several other popular faces from the film industry attended the screening to show their support for the makers. The highlight of the remained Rekha’s presence. The veteran actor looked graceful as she arrived looking her best in signature style.Also Read - Is Janhvi Kapoor Dating Shikhar Pahariya Again? THIS Viral Video Sparks Rumours - Watch

Rekha wore a simple silk saree and teamed it up with her statement styling – a bun with gajra, heavy kohled eyes, sindoor, some traditional jewellery, and that bold red lip. She posed with Janhvi and showered love on her in front of the paparazzi. Rekha also met Boney and Sunny and gave her best wishes to the whole team. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show in Sultry Mermaid Lehenga With Hot Cut-Outs at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

CHECK REKHA’S PICTURES FROM MILI SCREENING:

Janhvi’s friends also cheered for her at the special screening of the movie. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry Avratramani, and Shikhar Pahariya among others were seen at the show. Both Ananya and Sara looked pretty in their respective casual outfits. While Ananya wore a cropped shirt with a pair of basic jeans, Sara too kept things easy in a black crop top and a pair of beige pants. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Ethereal In Red Saree At ‘Mili’ Trailer Launch Event | Watch Video

To support Sunny, his entire family was there except bhabhi Katrina Kaif whose film ‘Phone Bhoot‘ is also hitting the screens on the same day as Mili. Sunny’s parents and brother Vicky Kaushal showed up at the screening and posed for the paparazzi. The act0r’s rumoured girlfriend and actor Sharvari Vagh was also clicked looking stylish in a beige ribbed bodycon dress.

CHECK PICTURES FROM JANHVI KAPOOR-SUNNY KAUSHAL’S FILM MILI’S SCREENING:

Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. It features Janhvi in the titular role, a girl who's stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!