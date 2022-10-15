Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili‘s trailer has finally released. The actor had been looking forward to the same ever since she signed the project as it is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen (2019). Janhvi has always expressed her wish to work in South cinema. And Mili happens to be helmed by the same filmmaker who directed Helen. The actor plays the titular role in the Mathukutty Xavier directorial produced by her father Boney Kapoor. Mili is a survival-thriller about a girl called Mili Naudiyal who gets stuck inside a freezer-room.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Clarifies on Favouring Janhvi Kapoor And Bullying Sara Ali Khan

The trailer begins with introducing Mili Naudiyal aka Janhvi who is happy with her simple life working part-time at a local eatery. She is content with her life as she gets to spend time with her loving father and boyfriend. Manoj Pahwa plays Janhvi’s Dad, while Sunny Kaushal essays the role of her boyfriend. As Mili is planning to leave for Canada soon, one day she accidentally gets locked inside her eatery’s cold storage with temperature below -17 C. While her father and boyfriend are clueless about where she is, Mili fights through the adversity to survive inside the chilling storage room. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Spices Things up in Ivory Sequin Saree With Plunging Sweetheart Neckline at Kunal Rawal Pre-Wedding Bash

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer and captioned her post as “Watch a glimpse of Mili’s chilling tale of survival! Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November. #Mili4thNov.” Filmmaker Mathukutty won the national award for Helen, which was his debut movie. Mili also features Sanjay Suri as a cop who searches for Janhvi while she goes missing.

Janhvi will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkumar Rao and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal.

For more updates on Mili trailer and Janhvi Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.