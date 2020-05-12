Actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar and his mother Usha Soman celebrated Mother’s Day with a small picnic at their terrace with homemade snacks. For the picnic, Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies were made by Ankita while Milind made sandwiches including the mayonnaise and mother Usha made Banana walnut bread. Sharing a selfie from their picnic, Four More Shots Please! actor wrote, “Celebrated mother’s day on the terrace everything homemade! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by @ankita_earthy and sandwiches (including the mayonnaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by @somanusha – a little terrace picnic #mothersday2020 #tuesdayvibes #lategram #familytime #happy #love.” (sic) Also Read - Milind Soman Gives Fans Next Level Fitness Goals With 'Superman Pushups', Video Goes Viral

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, he opened up about that one thing that changed in his life after marrying Ankita in 2018, he was quoted as saying, “The biggest thing is that earlier I never asked anyone in my life, whether I should do this or that, or how will anyone react if I did something, not my family, even my mother, or even discuss with anyone, nothing, I was never that person. But now of course with Ankita, I discuss everything single tiny thing. That is the big change, it is not just you anymore, there is another person who is very important.”

Last month, Milind had suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

“So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. Let’s not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered,” Milind had written on Instagram.