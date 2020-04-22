Model-turned-actor Milind Soman is spending quality time with his wife Ankita Konwar and 81-year-old mommy Usha Soman. The actor, who holds high regard for fitness has recently shared a video where he is learning skipping lessons from his mother, while still dressed in a sari. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News April 17, 2020: Four More Shots Please! 2 Trends Number 1 on Twitter, Receives Mixed Reviews

She may be the mother of one of India’s fittest model-turned-actor and marathon-crusaders but when at 81, Milind Soman’s mother Usha Soman gives a tough challenge to skip in a saree. While sharing this beautiful video, Milind captioned it as, “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me 😀 when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra.” Also Read - Milind Soman Shares Vintage Picture of Grandparents' Wedding, Compares it to His '80 Years Apart' With Ankita Konwar

Watch the video here:



A few days ago, Milind shared a video of Ankita and his mom Usha were they were seen running on one leg. Sharing the inspiring video on Instagram, Milind wrote, “28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age. #mygirls @ankita_earthy @somanusha. #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup. Who run the world ???!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind was last seen in Four More Shots Please! as Dr. Warsi starred opposite Sayani Gupta.