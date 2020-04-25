Actor Milind Soman, who was last seen in web series ‘Four More Shots Please!’ revealed that his wife Ankita Konwar was ‘very cool’ with his intimate scenes on the show. He also said that ‘she was actually very excited about him ‘walking in his underwear on the table’. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, “She was very cool with it (intimate scenes on the show). In fact, when I got the first season, I read the script with her and there were, of course, sex scenes, me walking in my underwear on the table, she was like ‘Ohh, this will be interesting’. She was actually very excited about it.” Also Read - Ankita Konwar And Milind Soman Miss Their Good Old Times When They Could go For Diving



He also opened up about that one thing that changed in his life after marrying Ankita in 2018, he was quoted as saying, “The biggest thing is that earlier I never asked anyone in my life, whether I should do this or that, or how will anyone react if I did something, not my family, even my mother, or even discuss with anyone, nothing, I was never that person. But now of course with Ankita, I discuss everything single tiny thing. That is the big change, it is not just you anymore, there is another person who is very important.”



The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary and to celebrate the occasion they climbed 300 floors aas their plan for an international vacation was cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak.

In the show ‘Four More Shots Please!’, Milind plays the role of a doctor and is romantically involved with Sayani Gupta’s character. The show features VJ Bani, Kirti Kulkarni, Maanvi Gagroo, Neil Bhoopalam and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles.