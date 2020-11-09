Actor and model Milind Soman, who has been booked under IPC section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & section 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen running nude at a Goa beach, posts a picture on Instagram with a caption, talking about the same. He talked about the opinions of the public and understanding level. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Supports Milind Soman on Nude Beach Photo: If Nudity is a Crime All Naga Babas Should be Arrested

Milind Soman writes: "There are as many opinions as there are people in the world. Most opinions come from what we are trained or taught or conditioned to think by other people, from books we have read and in recent times, even from marketing and advertising. Some opinions come from a deeper understanding of the self, the world and of life. Each one of us chooses what we wish to believe so that we can be happy. In earlier times it was not so, life was harder, we did not have this freedom to think as individuals and yet be together. But as we progress, as humans, we begin to understand more and more of who we are, and we will begin to treasure more and more the things that truly matter, and to let go of the things that keep us enslaved."

Milind’s wife Ankita Kunwar was quick to reply on the post. She wrote: “Brilliance everywhere !! 😍😍”.

The complaint against Soman was registered right after Twitterati questioned that why Milind’s nude pic is not objectionable and Poonam Pandey’s vulgar video, leads her to jail? A section of people on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy of celebrating a man for running nude, but are outraging over a woman’s clothes in Goa.