The COVID-19 lockdown and its extension has brought almost all the celebrities on the same page and sensational model Milind Soman is no different. After trying their hands at various hobbies, the actors are now hunting for old pictures from the archives when Milind drew out one from the year 1938.

Sharing a monochromic picture of his grandparents, Milind compared his and Ankita Konwar's wedding picture from 2018 and we think it is the warmest thing on the Internet today. Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind shared the picture collage and captioned it, "Two pictures taken 80 years apart ! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018 so happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown (sic)."

Hooking fans ever since his music album, Made In India, crooned by Alisha Chinai dropped, sensational model Milind Soman continues to leave us smitten over his looks, three decades down. Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Giving us not just romance and fitness but also travel goals, the lovebirds are often seen slaying in exotic locations across the country and beyond and their underwater pictures earlier had gripped the Internet in a viral storm. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Milind and Ankita more often than not keep fans updated about their latest travel-cum-fitness feats while also giving them sneak-peeks into their sultry intimate moments.

Earlier, Ankita and Milind answered some mean and insensitive questions for the first time, related to their age gap and more. Oozing charms and swag like always, the video showed Milind reading out the questions aloud while Ankita sat cuddled next to him before a central table. From calling Milind “an old man married to a young girl” to calling Ankita “a gold digger”, the trolls knew no chills as they heaped one judgemental comment after another on the lovebirds. The video then played Ankita’s voice, raising the question, “If you are with somebody that probably the whole society is really really happy with but you are not happy, then what is the point?” Milind then goes on to reveal his reaction, the first time he saw Ankita and it was, hands down, the mushiest thing on the Internet.