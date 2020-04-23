One of the most adored celebrity couples, Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar never fail to give us major relationship goals. Not only have they proved that when it comes to love, age is just a number, but they have redefined love in unique ways. They are both fitness freaks and hence, Milind and Ankita decided to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary by climbing 300 floors within 135 minutes. Also Read - Milind Soman Learns Skipping From 81-Year-Old Mother, Video Proves Age Is Just Number

Revealing the same on Instagram, Milind shared a photo wearing a mask and wrote, “Climbed 300 floors yesterday in 135min with @ankita_earthy to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage ( just need an excuse, really 😀 ) today was market day, (also an excuse, as stuff is being delivered ) next on the agenda is THE PLAN .. what to do when the lockdown ends .. the world has changed, we adapt .. but what ? Is a plan even possible ? Maybe a few plans, to cover different scenarios.. What are you guys upto ??????? What’s keeping you busy in your head ?????”

On their wedding anniversary, Ankita took to Instagram and wrote, “Then and Now. This day, 2 years back I vowed to be with you and be your partner in everything. So today when you asked if I would climb 300 floors with you to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage, I of course said yes, I was surprised that I could do it with such ease. Although this day was supposed to be spent sipping a fruity drink somewhere far away in the middle of the Indian ocean, this right here doesn’t seem bad either. Eating home cooked meal and drinking kokum sherbet is fantastic too. In short, everything and everywhere is beautiful with you. We’ve got this, as long as we have each other. Love you with all of me, my love #happyweddinganniversary #happyearthday🌎 .

#love #livetoinspire #foreveryouandi #theultrahusband”