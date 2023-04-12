Home

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, got engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, and dropped a lovely picture online that practically broke the internet. Here are a few handpicked tweets to give you a broad idea of how people reacted to the news in India.

Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement: Actor Millie Bobby Brown, of Stranger Things fame, announced her engagement in a beautiful post on Wednesday morning. The news, as happy as it was, broke the internet instantly, even in India, where her show is quite popular among young fans. Soon, ‘She is 19’ started trending online with hilarious tweets in which the young social media users drew a parallel between their lives at 19 or above and what Millie is doing at her age.

Millie got engaged to actor Jake Bongiovi, legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi’s son. She dropped a beautifully romantic photo in which the man was seen holding her by the shoulders as they both laughed irresistibly. It was a black-and-white picture with Millie wearing a white lace dress and Jake, a white shirt. A fabulous view of the sea could be seen in the background. The highlight of the photo remained the rock on Millie’s ring finger that shone the brightest along with their smiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Taking to Twitter soon after, people found their own ways to celebrate. One user wrote, “She is 19 and engaged and i’m 19 washing clothes at night 2am (sic),” another said, “She is 19 and engaged. I’m 22 and crying because my mom isn’t letting me go out after 6pm (sic).” One user wrote, “She is 19 and engaged. I’m 26 and in a toxic relationship with food (sic).” Adding more humour to the trend, someone said, She is 19 and engaged and I am saying “i love U AC (sic).” Check the best tweets here:

She is 19 and engaged and i’m 19 washing clothes at night 2am. pic.twitter.com/M4bwtoWKEr — Riruru (@us_moments_girl) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged and I am saying ‘ i love U AC ‘ — Ami ⭐⭐⭐ (@_ph_23) April 12, 2023

She is 19 and engaged Le 27y old Virat kohli fan girl:- pic.twitter.com/PZPy7QX9rQ — ️nkit (@ThatOldANK) April 12, 2023

She is 19 and engaged. I’m 25 and I just cried in front of my mom because she isn’t letting me drink coffee. — Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and Engaged

Me at 24 : pic.twitter.com/i4zlPwarHX — తేజ నాయుడు™ʀᴄʙ.. (@TEJA_NAIDU1) April 12, 2023

She is 19 and engaged Le 24yrs girl:- pic.twitter.com/j9u2Y0D0DU — ASHUTOSH NAYAK (@ASHUTOS40508714) April 12, 2023

She is 19 and engaged but last time I saw her ….. She was like : pic.twitter.com/Fj9LZNd4Dw — Swaraj Gadge (@swaraj_gadge) April 11, 2023

I heard about She is 19 and engaged pic.twitter.com/AhtXRSmrhg — A B H I (@Stupidthinks__) April 12, 2023

She is 19 and engaged trends.

The pov of indians is so true. pic.twitter.com/pC1BVDsYUb — Ruth |1D version (@its_me1Dfan) April 11, 2023

Millie will soon be seen in the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things which will release next year. Millie has also worked in other shows namely Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Intruders, and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland among others. She has worked in movies like Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spheres: Songs of Spacetime, and the Enola Holmes series.

