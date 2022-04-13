Mumbai: Singer Millind Gaba has exchanged engagement rings with his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal, who is the eldest sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. The Yaar Mod Do singer took to his Instagram handle to share the first pictures from his lavish engagement ceremony that took place on Monday evening. While Millind looked dapper in a black suit, Pria looked stunning in a silver sequined gown which she accessorized with heavy jewellery and smokey eye makeup look.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Highlights: Divya Agarwal Gets Nominated For Eviction, Karan Nath Chooses Riddhima Pandit

Millind Gaba was in tears on his engagement with Pria. A video of him getting emotional and hugging his father and sisters has gone viral on social media. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several artists including actor Prince Narula, singer Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar and others. Also Read - Milind Gaba Reveals he Saved up Enough Money to Create His First Video on His Own

The couple who is set to tie the knot on April 16, have dated for more than four years. Pria Beniwal is a social media star, influencer and YouTuber from India. She is also the sister of the famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. She is really popular on Instagram and she has 182k followers as of now.