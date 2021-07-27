Mimi Leaked online for HD Download: Netflix’s latest offering Mimi featuring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi has released on July 26 in India, four days before its scheduled release date. Mimi was slated to stream on Netflix starting July 30. However, it seems that the makers decided to advance the release as the film was leaked on pirated websites. Fans and critics have binged watched Mimi and shared their reviews on the same. They have been pouring love on this amazing story. However, there is sad news for the cast and crew of Mimi , as the film has been leaked online in HD quality for free download.Also Read - Kriti Sanon Stuns in Nude Corset Dress Worth Rs 14,333: Yay or Nay?

Unauthorized copies of Mimi in Full HD and 4K, have emerged on numerous pirated sites such as TamilRockers, Filmywap, Onlinemovieswatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram on Monday. Producer of Mimi, Dinesh Vijan spoke about the early release on an Instagram Live session. He said: “Like babies are born premature, our film can also come early”. The first copies of the film have been circulated on a chat-based app. Also Read - Mimi Trailer Out: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi's Surrogacy Drama is Mix Of Emotions And Hilarious Moments, Fans Are Bowled Over

The Laxman Utekar directorial also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Mimi’s trailer was released earlier this month which revealed that Kriti plays the role of a surrogate mother for an international couple after later she learns she will receive Rs. 20 lakhs for carrying the baby. However, mid-way into the pregnancy, the couple backed out, leaving Kriti pregnant with the child. Mimi showcases her journey from being a dancer to discovering about surrogacy and the rollercoaster ride it brings. Also Read - Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Wrap Up Shooting For Bhediya As They Release New Motion Poster

Mimi has an abundance of laughter moments as well as it will give users an emotional ride. Sumit Kandel, a film critic, gave 5 stars to the film. “WONDERFUL-EMOTIONAL- HILARIOUS. These 3 words describe the extraordinary journey of #Mimi. Brilliantly directed & written by #LaxamUtekar. @kritisanon delivers an award-winning act, excels in both comedy & emotional scenes, @TripathiiPankaj is PHENOMENAL”, he wrote the review.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Toofan, Ray, Grahan, Fast & Furious 9 Hindi , Sherni,Loki, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)