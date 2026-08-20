Mini Mathur reveals losing Indian Idol Season 5 hosting job during pregnancy: ‘Audiences won’t accept…’

Mini Mathur has opened up about losing her Indian Idol Season 5 hosting opportunity after announcing her pregnancy, recalling how the decision left her deeply disappointed.

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Mini Mathur (PC: Instagram)

Mini Mathur has revisited a difficult chapter from her television career and revealed that her pregnancy played a role in her losing the hosting opportunity for Indian Idol Season 5. The popular television host had already become closely associated with the singing reality show after hosting its first four seasons. However, things changed when she told the makers that she was expecting her second child. Years later, Mini has spoken about what happened behind the scenes and why the experience left her feeling let down. She also revealed that when the opportunity to return came again, she had already made up her mind.

Mini Mathur reveals why she lost Indian Idol hosting job

Speaking on Hauterrfly’s The Male Feminist, Mini Mathur recalled the time she was expecting her daughter Sairah. She had completed four seasons of Indian Idol and was expected to continue with the fifth season. Mini informed the team that she was pregnant but would be able to host the auditions. However, she explained that she would visibly be pregnant by the time the finale episodes were filmed.

While remembering the experience Mini said, “When I was expecting Sairah, which was after the fourth season of Indian Idol, and I told the team as they were going to start Season 5, that I am pregnant and I am going to be fine during the auditions but by the time we are doing the finale episodes I will be showing. So I was told to not do the season on my face. Reason? Indian audiences will not be able to accept a pregnant host.”

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The comment clearly stayed with her. In the recent conversation, Mini explained that she had not understood why her pregnancy should affect her ability to host the show. For her, being pregnant was simply another part of life and did not mean she could not continue working.

While things have changed in many ways over the years, Mini’s story shows how pregnancy could still be treated as a reason to question a woman’s place on screen.

Mini Mathur was offered Indian Idol Season 6 but chose not to return

Interestingly, Mini Mathur’s association with Indian Idol did not end permanently at that point. She was approached again for Season 6, but by then, she no longer wanted to return. Mini revealed that the earlier experience had affected how she felt about the show. By the time the makers approached her again, she had already moved on emotionally.

She further revealed, “I felt very let down, with the fact that these people are not even able to see what is happening in the world. I was called back for Season 6 but by that time my heart was not on the same page. I told that I do not want to be do that.”

Mini Mathur went on to continue her career across television, films, and now is the founder of Pauseitive. She recently won the first season of the Amazon Prime Video reality show Alliance, which was hosted by Kunal Kemmu.