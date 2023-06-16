Home

Minissha Lamba on Her Character From Badtameez Dil, Says ‘ I Can’t Relate, But…’

Minissha Lamba opened about about her latest upcoming movie Badtameez Dil and expressed her honest opinions about her character.

Mumbai: Amazon miniTVs rom-com drama series BadtameezDil spills passion and melodrama. The story revolves around two polar opposite individuals who are in love and their journey starts to find out figuring their life together. It gives us a peek into the complexities of human relationships and love, with lots of twists and turns. Featuring Riddhi Dogra and Barun Sobti in significant roles, the series also has Minissha Lamba, essaying the role of Ridhi’s ebullient sister, Hailey.

Minissha, who is well known for her roles in films like Yahaan, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd Bachna Ae Haseeno, and others, touched upon the actor-viewer connection of the stupendous storyline of Badtameez Dil. “Every time I read a script;it is as from an audience perspective. What my first reaction to it is, what I assume is the viewers’ too. And I do hope the viewers find it funny, paagal, pleasantly surprising, entertaining, and endearing,” the actor remarked.

Elaborating on bringing Hailey’s character to life in the rom-com melodrama, Minissha further added, “Hailey is an interesting character. She is a fun, excellent friend everyone would like to have, live vicariously through her. Be a part of her unique relationship rules.”

On a scale of relatability to the flamboyant character of Hailey, Minissha confessed, “Relate to Hailey? No, but I really would love to have her as my BFF!”

Created by Ektaa R Kapoor and produced by Tanveer Bookwala, BadtameezDil is currently available on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

