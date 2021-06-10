Mumbai: Actor Minissha Lamba, who legally separated from her husband, Ryan Tham last year, recently talked about her separation in an interview. While speaking to Times of India, Manissha opened up about how things have changed in this generation and couples can now easily walk out of the marriage if they are not happy. She said, “Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy. If something is not working, part ways amicably. Today we have options for that; there is no stigma attached to separation.” Also Read - Minissha Lamba Opens Up on Her Struggle in Bollywood: Big Secretaries Did Not Want To Put Energies Into Me

Minissha Lamba further told the portal, "Everyone is open to love, the dizziness, the craziness of love. Which woman won't be open to love? She may have had a bad experience and she may say she doesn't want it but if it comes knocking on the door, she will break down the walls and let it in."

Minissha, who has been a part of Bachna Ae Haseeno and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.', announced her separation in August 2020. She had mentioned earlier in a previous interview: "I would like to put it like this: Everyone has the right to live happily. Divorce was looked down upon in our society but now that women are self-dependent and can voice their opinions, things have changed. Earlier, only women were responsible to bear the burden of a relationship. They had the sole responsibility for all the sacrifices (required). But now, they have understood that they have the right to walk out if they are not happy in the marriage."

Minissha and Ryan tied the knot in 2015.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she debuted in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic drama Yahaan (2005). She featured in films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba’ (2009) and Bheja Fry 2 (2011). She was last seen in Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. She has done television shows such as Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love.