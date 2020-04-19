One of the cutest and the most adored celebrity couples, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor never fail to surprise fans with their adorable photos as well as videos which they keep sharing on social media and Mira’s latest post is nothing short of a ‘sweet revenge’ on hubby Shahid as she quotes it.

On Sunday morning, Mira shared an adorable throwback photo of Shahid and wrote, ‘Revenge is sweet’. In the photo, we see a young Shahid from his early Bollywood days who can be seen posing on the cover of a magazine along with two other actors. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's Lazy Flirting With Wife Mira Rajput Makes Fans Double Down With Laughter | Watch

This post came after Shahid shared a video with Mira where he was constantly calling her ‘sexy’ after which Mira decided to take this ‘sweet revenge.’ The post is going viral on the Internet. Also Read - BMC Seals Shahid Kapoor's Gym, Reprimands Him And Owner For Using it Despite Shutdown Amid Coronavirus

Recently, Mira had shared pictures of pancakes made by Shahid. “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes.” She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.

Mira captioned: “Success. I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes.” Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: “She actually ate it.”

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in blockbuster movie Kabir Singh, will next be seen in Jersey, which is yet another Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Shahid Kapoor and Mira are blessed with a daughter Misha and a son.