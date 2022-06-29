Mira Rajput hot pics from Italy: Mira Rajput is currently on a vacation with her husband Shahid Kapoor and her kids Zain and Misha in Italy. She took to social media on Tuesday to drop a few lovely sun-kissed pictures from Sciacca. Mira is known for her effortless travel style and in these photos too, she is seen looking absolutely radiant.Also Read - Mira Rajput Hails Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah For Calling Out Sexism at Home

Mira wears a bright yellow shirt with a pair of white lace shorts and a black bralette. The highlight of her look remained those comfy kolhapuri slippers though. Mira’s look showed how some desi-ness always goes a long way in fashion. She further used a pair of big shades and a matching yellow hat to go with her fun look. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor And Nora Fatehi’s BTS Dance Video Goes Viral, Fans Tag Mira Rajput - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Also Read - 5 DIY Beauty Hacks That Mira Rajput Swears By

Mira loves to travel and explore new places, especially the ones which are a little less explored. The popular influencer keeps her Instagram abuzz with photos and videos from her various trips. She also recently went to Dubai with her girl gang and shared multiple videos showcasing how they had so much fun on their trip.

Meanwhile, Shahid will get back to work once he’s back from Italy. The actor is debuting on OTT with Farzi, directed by Raj and DK. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles. He’s also reportedly doing Krish’s official Hindi adaptation of Magadheera, and Raja Krishna Menon’s next film.

Your thoughts on Mira’s desi style Italy?