Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are a power couple who never fails to give major relationship goals and family goals. They are married for five years now, but they still act as if they are newly married. Shahid and Mira are parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and a one-year-old son Zain. Mira took to social media to share a romantic anniversary wish for the love of her life Shahid Kapoor. She shared a few funny lines for a perfect relationship such as 'Wife is always right' and three golden words are 'I am sorry'. Let's have a look.

She wrote, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family ❤️ There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you ❤️ You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I'm laughing at you. Please don't forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be "I am sorry" 😝 To many more years of us 💓💋💓❤️".

Mira also treated her fans with two unseen pics of them from their wedding.

Take a look at the pics: