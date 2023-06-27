Home

Mira Rajput’s Pricey Airport Look Sends Fans Into A Frenzy: Know The Price Tag

Bollywood’s power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made heads turn as they were snapped at the Mumbai airport jetting off for a vacation.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015.

Bollywood’s power couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, often grab eyeballs with their impeccable chemistry. They are quite a sensation and the couple is often seen sharing cute moments and making fans go ‘aww’. Yet again, the duo made heads turn with their matching shades of blue athleisure attire as they were snapped at Mumbai Airport on June 26. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were jetting off in style from Mumbai for a family vacation with their kids, Misha and Zain. The couple didn’t disappoint and took a moment to pose for the shutterbugs before entering the airport.

However, it was little Misha and Zain who stole all the attention as they patiently waited for their parents to enter the airport.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s impeccable style

Actor Shahid Kapoor looked uber-cool in a dark blue velvet co-ord set. He paired it with a cap and completed his look with a black-and-white shoe and sling bag.

On the other hand, Mira Rajput leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fashion. Her sartorial sense is simply beyond imagination. Mira, as always, looked amazing as she opted for a lilac-coloured co-ord set, complementing it with a solid black tee. With a no-makeup look, Mira Rajput flaunted her Christian Dior tote bag like a pro.

Price of Mira Rajput’s jaw-dropping outfit

Netizens are stunned by the whopping price of Mira Rajput’s outfits. Her lilac co-ord set was from the popular clothing brand, Courreges. While her logo-embroidered jacket is worth Rs. 39,000, the drawstring flared pants cost a whopping Rs. 32,300. On summarising, the chic airport look is worth Rs. 71,300.

Mira Rajput’s outfit has not only amazed netizens but her Christian Dior bag, featuring multi-coloured floral embroidery, worth Rs. 2.57 lakh, has become a coveted item for many women.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s An Impossible Love Story will be released on December 7. He will also be next seen in movies like Bull, Sleepless Night and Koi Shaq.

Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor will also feature in Anees Bazmee’s directorial opposite Rashmika Mandanna. His assignments also include director Rosshan Andrrews’ next project.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.