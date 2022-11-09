Mira Rajput Plays Kabir Singh’s Song on Piano And Shahid Kapoor Makes a Cutesy Guest Appearance in Viral Video – Watch

Mira Rajput played hubby Shahid Kapoor's song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum' on piano and the internet is in LOVE - Watch viral clip.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to dish out couple goals and with their latest video – THEY DID IT AGAIN. The couple, who often treat fans with their romantic pictures on social media, dropped an adorable video. Shahid and Mira have been married for almost 7 years and have a daughter and a son. The Jersey actor’s wife dropped an adorable video of herself playing the piano at her new home, on Instagram and his guest appearance has won the internet.

Mira Rajput wore a gorgeous yellow coloured kurta in the video as she played Kabir Singh’s famous romantic track – ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum.’ She was sitting close to the magnificent black staircase as Shahid Kapoor joined her. The actor was visibly proud of his wife’s piano skills and shouted, ‘Pretayyyy.’ She captioned the post, “Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down 💛 Wait for it… #pianocover.”

The clip went viral in no time and garnered immense love from their fans. Several users dropped hearts and fire emojis for the adorable duo. One of the users wrote, “It made me so emotional I don’t know why 😭😭 always keep smiling my cuties.” Another user wrote, “That beautiful moment at the end 😍😍.” Fans couldn’t get enough of their happy and romantic vibes.

During the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Shahid Kapoor was all praises for his wife. He said, “When we got married, I was 34 and she was 20. So I had to approach it very differently. She needed to be cared for, with kid gloves. She had left everything in her life and had come to Bombay. I was very established in my space and films in general and this world of films can be very intimidating and judgemental.”

Watch this space for more updates on Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput!