Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput might not be a superstar but she is no less than a celebrity. She is active on social media and frequently shares adorable pictures with her husband Shahid and their kids. Mira once again took to social media sharing a hilarious incident and seems like their son Zain Kapoor is getting naughty.

Mira posted a video on Instagram sharing that she was looking for her makeup sponge but later found it in her son Zain's inflatable swimming pool. She also revealed that when she found the makeup sponge it was in a damaged state.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "#Kidshappen. Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #shithappens." While this has definitely spoiled mumma Mira's mood who then says 'The Hell', daddy Shahid is completely laughing at it. He commented on Mira's post and wrote, "I'm so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained." Even Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter couldn't stop laughing and dropped a similar emoji in the comment section.

Mira’s fans were quick to share similar instances with her in the comment section. One of the social media users wrote, ”Yesss.. My 5 years old daughter was in a mood to do her own makeup. So she decided to ruin my concealer palette and lipsticks.” Another of Mira’s fans commented, ”That’s being a mom.”

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for his next project and is not in Mumbai for now. He will be seen next in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur which will be released on November 5, 2021.