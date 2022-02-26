Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra received accolades for her outstanding performance in the suspense thriller- The Girl On The Train (TGOTT), the official version of the English film starring Emily Blunt. Her performance was linked to Emily’s, and she received a lot of appreciation for giving an outstanding performance that even Emily would be proud of if she saw the Hindi adaptation. On the one-year anniversary of the film, the actor talked about how TGOTT changed her life!Also Read - Karan Johar Video Calls His Little Munchkins From Hunarbaaz Set, Records A Cute Performance For Them | Watch

Parineeti Chopra said, “Some characters have the ability to entrench themselves deep within your consciousness and Mira is that woman for me. The Girl On The Train was an exhilarating and emotionally draining film for me and it taught me so much. There was so much unlearning and learning that I feel a new phase of my career began after it. It doesn’t feel like it’s been a year already and it is amazing that the entire team is still getting so much love and appreciation for the film.” Also Read - 'End Of An Era': Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Reminisce Bob Saget, America’s Raddest Baddest Dad of The 90’s

The actor further added, “Mira will always live on in me as, to play her, I had to relive the darkest moments of my own life. I was an emotional wreck by the end of the film but it was so worth it. I feel grateful to the makers and Ribhu for giving me this role which not only made me grow as a performer but also changed me as a person. It was a life-changing experience for me, something that made me stronger as an artiste.” Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Breaks Down on Hearing Contestant’s Struggle Story| Watch

About the film: The plot revolved around a recently divorced woman who spent her daily commute fantasizing about a seemingly ideal couple who resided in a house that her train passed by on a daily basis until something unusual happened there one day.

Parineeti will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, in which she will star with Ranbir Kapoor, and in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, in which she will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani.

Did you like Parineeti Chopra’s performance in The Girl On The Train? We sure did. Watch this space for more updates.