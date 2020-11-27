Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who was seen playing the role of Robin in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series Mirzapur 2, got married to his long-time girlfriend Vandana Joshi in Dehradun. Various pictures and videos are on social media shared by their friends and one of the videos was shared by Priyanshu where he was seen ditching a horse and opting for ATV bike to make a grand entry to the wedding venue. He was accompanied with the bride who sat behind him. The couple in their heavy wedding attire turned heads. Also Read - Priyanshu Painyuli-Vandana Joshi's Haldi, Mehendi Pics: Mirzapur 2 Star Ties The Knot in Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Priyanshu and Vandana had their day wedding in an open lawn. She wore a pastel pink lehenga and Priyanshu wore a cream sherwani with matching pastel pink dupatta and orange pagdi. Apart from the videos, there are pictures of the two exchanging garland with a scenic beauty. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Star Priyanshu Painyuli Gets Married to Vandana Joshi Today in Dehradun - Here's All About The Wedding

Have a look at the pictures and videos from the wedding:

Priyanshu Painyuli is taking all precautions to ensure guests are safe at his marriage ceremony. In sync with the COVID times, Priyanshu’s wedding invitation contained a mask, hand sanitisers, PPE Kits, tablets, and air sanitisers amongst other things. Priyanshu and Vandana put together the kit with the wedding invite. While the actor set off with plan to accommodate 50 guests physically, around 200 will attend via webcast. In an interview with IANS, Priyanshu said: “Amidst rising cases, we want our guests to be safe and feel secure. We want everyone to have a great time”.

“We have employed a specialist team and have the strictest health and hygiene restrictions in place. The gathering will have minimal people, only the permissible number by the authorities. Most of our friends will be live streaming the actual event. But for those who are here, they are entirely our responsibility and we will take care of them in the best way possible,” he assured.

Priyanshu will soon be seen in the sports drama Rashmi Rocket directed by Akarsh Khurana. Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of Taapsee Pannu’s husband in the project. The film sees Priyanshu in the role of an army man.