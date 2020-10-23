Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer Mirzapur 2 released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, October 22. The anticipated season 2 hit online on Thursday night and created just the right buzz. However, it has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Mirzapur season 2 is the top-rated original show on Amazon Prime Video and also features Shweta Tripathi, Lilliput, Vijay Verma, Divyendru Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. Also Read - When And Where to Watch Mirzapur 2? Check Date, Time, Cast, Things You Need to Know Before Watching Second Season

Mirzapur season 1 was also leaked online after it hit the screens last year. The show has set a cult fan following and created a strong buzz in the league of the heartland crime dramas. It is set in a small town Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh where a powerful gangster establishes a drug-smuggling chain in the garb of his carpet business and emerges as the biggest lord of the city. However, now he has to try hard to not let this reign slip out of his hands while other powerful figures try to snatch the city out of his hands.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.