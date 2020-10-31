Mirzapur 2 makers have issued an apology to Hindi author Surender Mohan Pathak for using his book (Dhabba) in the web series. Pathak had filed a complaint that the voiceover used in one particular scene where Satyanand Tripathi is reading a book describes that the book is erotic. However, it is not, the voiceover is mischievously misrepresented. One of the creators and a writer on the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series, Puneet Krishna has signed an apology letter and shared on social media. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Makers in Trouble: Author to File Case in Delhi HC For Using His Novel ‘Dhabba’ in Erotic Scene

In the letter, Excel sincerely apologised and also made it clear that their intent was not malicious and in no way did they intend to hurt anyone, especially the author’s sentiments. They also assured that the said sequence will be altered within a time frame of 3 weeks and the book’s name will be blurred. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur 2 has actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rasika Duggal among others in pivotal roles. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Think Season 2 Fails to Maintain Standard - Check Reactions

Read the full letter here:

Pathak had told The Indian Express earlier that: “A voiceover reads out a sequence that appears to be an excerpt from the book. It is explicitly sexual and doesn’t exist in the novel. I have been writing pulp fiction for nearly 60 years, my books continue to be bestsellers, but sex or violence have never been the hooks for my books. People will see this and think that this is my life’s work. This just seems to be mal-intentioned”.

He even mentioned that if the makers do not respond to his complaint, then he will file a case in Delhi High Court against them. He has described it as a violation of the Copyright Act and seeking the removal of the scene mentioned above.