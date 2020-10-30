Do you remember Mirzapur 2 Episode 3’s scene where Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s character Satyanand Tripathi is seen reading a novel Dhabba by popular Hindi fiction writer Surender Mohan Pathak? In that scene, the voiceover describes that the book is erotic. However, the author recently claimed that the content suggested in the voiceover is mischievously misrepresented in Mirzapur 2 and has no relation with the original story. Pathak has sent a notice to the makers of the Amazon Prime series for stating his novel Dhabba in a dirty and erotic manner. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Think Season 2 Fails to Maintain Standard - Check Reactions

"What the character has been shown reading through a voice-over is sheer pornography, which I cannot even dream of writing, supposedly to titillate the reader. It has no bearing with the original text of Dhabba. In fact, there is no character named Baldev Raj in the said novel," said Mr. Pathak.

If the makers do not respond to his complaint, then he will file a case in Delhi High Court against them. He has described it as a violation of the Copyright Act and seeking the removal of the scene mentioned above. "I am waiting for their response to my notice. If I don't hear from them within the stipulated period of one week, I'll file a case in Delhi High Court against the makers of Mirzapur 2," says Pathak.



Amazon Prime’s team didn’t respond despite repeated attempts. The author said he had been approached by a senior team member and had been promised a discussion over the issue.

Dhabba was originally published by Raj Pocket Books in 2010.